Thunderbirds, Petes battle to open their Memorial Cup tournament

The Memorial Cup continues in Kamloops, B.C., as the WHL champion Seattle Thunderbirds take on the OHL champion Peterborough Petes on Saturday evening.

The Thunderbirds enter the four-game tournament as WHL champions after defeating the Winnipeg Ice in five games to claim the Ed Chynoweth Cup.

Seattle was led by goaltender Thomas Milic who had a 16-3 record in the playoffs with a .933 save percentage and 1.95 goals-against average. He was named the WHL Playoffs Most Valuable Player.

The 2023 NHL Draft prospect was among the WHL's best goaltenders in the regular season recording a 27-3-2 record with a .928 save percentage and 2.08 GAA.

Arizona Coyotes prospect Dylan Guenther led the Thunderbirds offensively in the playoffs with 16 goals and 28 points and was followed up by teammate and Winnipeg Jets prospect Brad Lambert with six goals and 26 points.

Montreal Canadiens prospect Jared Davidson was the Thunderbirds' scoring leader in the regular season with 42 goals and 89 points in 64 games. He added 11 goals and 23 points in 19 playoff games.

This is the Thunderbirds third Memorial Cup appearance in franchise history and first since 2017.

The Petes enter the tournament as OHL Champions after defeating the London Knights in six games to win the J. Ross Robertson Cup.

Peterborough was led by goaltender Michael Simpson who had a 16-7 record in the playoffs with a .918 save percentage and 2.80 GAA to claim the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award as the most valuable player of the OHL playoffs.

He was also among the OHL's best goaltenders during the regular season registering a 24-22-4 record with a .914 save percentage and 2.73 GAA in 51 appearances.

New York Rangers prospect and Canadian world junior standout Brennan Othmann led the way offensively in the playoffs by scoring eight goals and 25 points in 23 games. Seattle Kraken prospect also added nine goals and 22 points during the Petes' playoff run.

Robertson led the way offensively for the Petes during the regular season where he scored 36 goals and 90 points in 68 games.

This is the Petes first Memorial Cup appearance since 2006 are looking for their second championship in their 67-year history.

