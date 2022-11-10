Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet For Thursday Night Football The Falcons have dominated the head-to-head series with their division rival on the road in recent years and are the betting favourite to win again tonight at FanDuel. Here’s the Morning Coffee for Thursday November 10th, 2022.

The Atlanta Falcons were +3200 to win the NFC South at FanDuel entering Week 1.

They can move into sole possession of first place in the division with a win over the Carolina Panthers tonight.

After an 0-2 start, Atlanta has won four of its past seven games to match the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the best record in the NFC South at 4-5.

That stretch includes a 37-34 overtime win over the Panthers just 10 days ago.

Can Marcus Mariota and company double down with a win tonight in Carolina?

The Falcons have dominated the head-to-head series with their division rival on the road in recent years and are the betting favourite to win again tonight at FanDuel.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Thursday Night Football

Just 10 days ago, the Falcons and Panthers combined for 71 points in a 37-34 overtime win for Atlanta.

While that game soared over the total, it’s important to keep in mind that tonight’s game is expected to be played in very different conditions.

Before you going firing on tonight's Panthers-Falcons game, remember to check the weather.



Hurricane impact. Chance of rain is 81% at kickoff with winds around 12 mph. — Joe Fortenbaugh (@JoeFortenbaugh) November 10, 2022

Unlike the comfortable indoor confines of Mercedes Benz stadium Atlanta, Carolina plays its home games outdoors at Bank of America Stadium, and all signs point towards the weather having a significant impact.

The local weather forecast in Charlotte is calling for on and off rain throughout the day on Thursday, with the potential for rain and heavy winds at game time.

The @Panthers game Thursday night weather:

On and off rain with winds 20-30 mph. Bring the rain gear! #KeepPouning pic.twitter.com/KGVxf2JMlV — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) November 9, 2022

The total for tonight’s game touched 43.5 at FanDuel at one point on Tuesday, but it has since dropped a couple of points to 41.5, which has a lot to do with the potential impact of tonight’s weather conditions.

While there a few different ways that you can approach tonight’s game from a betting perspective based on the latest forecast, I’m going to fade Carolina’s starting quarterback for my FanDuel Best Bet.

P.J. Walker was pulled last week after he went 3-of-10 for 9 yards with two interceptions in a 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Baker Mayfield went 14-of-20 for 155 yards and two scores in relief, but interim head coach Steve Wilks made the decision to turn back to Walker as his starter for tonight’s game.

For those looking at the decision to start PJ Walker after a 0.0 passer rating yesterday, Wilks says to trust the process and his decision making. Adds that Walker wasn’t the only one to have a bad game. “ I could bench everybody if we go off bad games.” pic.twitter.com/Pcoy7wyULb — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) November 7, 2022

If Walker struggles tonight, will Wilks hesitate to turn back to Mayfield?

Well, we already know that there is potential for the weather to disrupt the ability for both teams to throw the football.

We also know that D’Onta Foreman rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns against Atlanta in Week 8, so it makes sense that the Panthers would want to lean on their rushing attack again in this one in awful conditions.

As I’ve already highlighted, an effective rushing attack with Foreman and Chubba Hubbard will give Carolina it’s best chance to win tonight.

The weather should only add to the run game being the focus of the Panthers’ attack.

For my FanDuel best bet, I’m going to bet Walker under 16.5 pass completions.

Walker has gone over 16.5 pass completions only once in five appearances this season – he completed 19 passes in the overtime win against the Falcons a couple of weeks ago.

Again, that game was played in much different conditions than tonight’s game will be.

Hopefully, the weather is as bad as expected, and both teams have to lean even more on their ground games.

Walker under 16.5 pass completions is my FanDuel Best Bet for Thursday Night Football.

Bills, Vikings Spread Continues To Move At FanDuel

The Buffalo Bills were a 9.5-point favourite on the look-ahead line at FanDuel for this week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

They opened -8 on Sunday night, but that number has plunged since we found out that Josh Allen might not play on Sunday.

Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott provided this update on Wednesday.

Buffalo is currently just a 3.5-point favourite at FanDuel.

For Bills Mafia, nothing else should matter this week except making sure that Allen doesn’t aggravate the injury.

Buffalo remains the Super Bowl favourite at +330.

However, the gap between the Bills and the rest of the field has closed and Allen will need to be at his best just to get through the loaded AFC.

VanVleet Shines Again In Win Over Rockets

Fred VanVleet went off again for a game-high 32 points with four assists and three rebounds in a 116-109 win over the Houston Rockets last night.

In case you missed it, VanVleet has scored 30, 27 and 32 points over the last three games.

Fred VanVleet had 1 point on 0-11 shooting in a game last week.



Since then:

— 30 points, 5 threes

— 27 points, 6 threes

— 32 points, 7 threes pic.twitter.com/dTTjfz35e8 — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 10, 2022

He’s registered 4+ assists and 3+ rebounds in all three games.

Meanwhile, O.G. Anunoby recorded 27 points and 10 rebounds.

O.G. Anunoby absolutely SMASHES his point total… he has 20 at the half! 😱



(🎥:@Raptors)



pic.twitter.com/S05UuAhbPo — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) November 10, 2022

Scottie Barnes chipped in with 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Next up, the Raptors head on the road for a back-to-back against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday and the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

After a 4-0 ATS run, Toronto has failed to cover in back-to-back games.

It will be interesting to see what the number is for Friday’s game against Oklahoma City and whether or not the Raptors can get back on track as one of the most profitable teams to bet on against the spread prior to their last two games.