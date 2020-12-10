Thursday Night Football Preview: Patriots look to pick up upset win over Rams

Can you believe it? Week 14 of the NFL season is already here.

It’s been nearly three weeks since we had a traditional Thursday Night Football game, so forgive me if I’m a bit rusty.

Tonight, we get a Super Bowl LIII rematch with the New England Patriots taking on the Los Angeles Rams.

A lot has changed since these two teams last met, so let’s not waste any more time and get things started.

New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams

Line: Rams -4.5

Total: 44.5

BACK IN THE HUNT

Death, taxes and Bill Belichick finding ways to win football games.

Eight weeks into the season that third statement was being called to question.

Things didn’t look good for New England. They had just lost their fourth straight game and sat third in the AFC East with a 2-5 record.

But like all good things, time has changed that.

New England enters this week coming off a massive shutout win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and have won four of their last five.

If you’ve watched a lot of Patriots games this season, then this next stat shouldn’t surprise you – New England is 5-1 when Cam Newton throws for less than 160 yards.

Just two weeks ago, Newton tossed for career-low 84 yards in the team’s 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals, and he nicely followed that up on Sunday by re-setting that record, throwing for 69 yards against the Chargers.

Newton enters the game with an over / under of 186.5 passing yards.

It’s a number he has surpassed just three times this season, I like him to stay under the total.

If you’re like me and had to run to the waiver wire a few weeks ago to pick up James White, then you might be able to relate to my pain of checking the box score to see he rushed for a whopping zero yards last week.

He enters this game with an over / under of 13.5 yards, take that under too.

With Damien Harris receiving a majority of the reps as the New England Patriots’ feature back, Sony Michel back in the fold, and Cam Newton averaging over nine rushing attempts per game, there just isn’t enough room for White to have an impact on the ground game.

REMEMBER ME?

If you haven’t paid attention this season, the Los Angeles Rams are really good again.

They are 8-2 this season against teams not named the San Francisco 49ers and enter this week winners of three of their last four.

Speaking of their last four games.

Robert Woods is back.

After a slow start to the season, he’s had 328 yards and 34 catches since Week 10, showing just how important he is to this offence.

Woods enters the game with an over / under of 5.5.

After failing to bring in more than five catches in a game through the opening seven weeks of the season, he has gone over that number in four of his last five games.

The Patriots have been good at limiting team’s pass catchers in recent weeks.

But the Rams offer an excellent one-two punch with Woods and Cooper Kupp.

I trust Woods to get a bulk of his work on early downs, with Kupp playing a major role on third down conversions.

While I’m bullish on Woods and how many receptions he will have, I’m hesitant to trust Jared Goff’s passing props.

The 26-year-old enters the game with an over / under of 260.5 passing yards and I’d lean under.

Despite Goff throwing for more than 300 yards in four of his last five games, I think this Patriots offence will do everything they can to shorten the game and limit Goff’s opportunities.

New England has given up more than 260 passing yards in just three games this season.

It’s something to consider.

The Line

After opening up as a six-point favourite, the Rams currently sit as a four-and-a-half point favourite over New England.

L.A. enters this game 7-5 against the spread this season, with New England one game behind at 6-6.

The Patriots are 4-2 against the number when an underdog, and came one yard short in Week 2 of covering and beating the Seattle Seahawks as four-point underdogs.

Meanwhile, the Rams have gone 3-2 as a home favourite this season and have covered in three of their last four games.

I like New England to keep the game close tonight, and there’s just something about Cam Newton in primetime that makes me want to side with the Patriots outright.

Pick: New England Patriots

Pick ATS: Patriots

Props: Newton Under 186.5 passing yards, White Under 13.5 rushing yards, Woods Over 5.5 receptions.