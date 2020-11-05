Why the Packers must win against the 49ers

Week 9 of the NFL season has arrived and we have a few banged-up teams looking to dig deep and find a win on a short week.

Tonight, we get a rematch of the 2019 NFC Championship game, but the rosters look much different due to injuries and COVID-19.

The Green Bay Packers are just four days removed from giving up 226 yards and four touchdowns to Minnesota Vikings running back Delvin Cook in a 28-22 loss.

And after being just a few plays away from winning Super Bowl LIV, the San Francisco 49ers sit last in the NFC West with a 4-4 record and a boatload of injuries at major positions.

Both teams will feel a lot better about themselves if they can sneak out a win on Thursday Night Football. And the faster we dive into this, the faster I can stop checking to see the voting situation in Arizona and Nevada.

So, let’s get to it.

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Line: Packers -7

Total: 47.5

Aaron to Adams

Not a lot was working for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday when they fell to the Vikings, but the connection between Aaron Rodgers and his No. 1 wideout, Davante Adams, was there.

Rodgers connected with Adams for all three of Green Bay’s touchdowns and looked his way a total of 11 times, connecting on seven of those for 53 yards.

The total yards for Adams was low, but the volume was there, and has been all season.

Adams has played in just five of Green Bay’s seven games, and yet, he leads the Packers in every receiving category with 502 yards, 58 targets, 43 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Adams enters the game with an over/under of 78.5 yards, and I like him to get over that number.

Green Bay’s rushing attack was dealt a blow this week when running backs Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon ended up on the injured reserve/COVID-19 list.

And even though No. 1 running back Aaron Jones appears on track to play, reports indicate that he won’t have his usual work load as he isn’t completely recovered from a calf injury that has kept him out the past two weeks.

With all that being known, and with the Packers coming off a loss, I expect the team to lean on the passing game a bit more tonight and also like Adams to fly past his over/under of 7.5 receptions made.

Rodgers enters the game with an over/under of 286.5 yards and 37.5 passing attempts. I would proceed with caution on both of those numbers.

Rodgers has also surpassed 286.5 yards just three times this season and has only attempted more than 37.5 passes six times in 23 starts with Matt LaFleur as his head coach.

Injury Bug

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, running back Tevin Coleman, wideouts Brandon Aiyuk and Kendrick Bourne, tight end George Kittle and offensive tackle Trent Williams will all miss tonight's game after suiting up for the 49ers on Sunday.

That list of injuries is one that would cripple any team playing their second game in just five days. But the list doesn’t stop there as the 49ers has been without key pieces of the lineup all year, and desperately need somebody, anyone really, to step up and take the field.

It’s safe to say that these are your January/February of 2020 San Francisco 49ers anymore.

Nick Mullens is once again thrust to action this year, making his third start of the season.

His first start came in Week 3 when he threw for 343 yards and one touchdown against the New York Giants, but he followed that with a stinker of a Sunday Nighter with just 200 yards on 26 passes with two interceptions in a 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

He enters this game with an over/under of 211.5 yards, and I’m tempted to side with the over.

Mullens took over in the fourth quarter last week and threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns, but the Seahawks led by 23 when he entered the game and nearly every pass he completed was to a player who’s not in the lineup tonight.

Mullens would have a decent shot at getting over that number under normal circumstances, but with the lack of playmakers around him, I question how much San Francisco will rely on the passing game.

On the ground, JaMycal Hasty led the team in carries last week, rushing 12 times for just 29 yards. Will he have a better night against the Packers defence that gave up 285 yards on the ground to this team in the NFC Championship game?

The Line

Green Bay opened -2.5 for this game but the number has moved to -7.

Underdogs have looked great under the bright lights this season and are 17-7 against the spread in prime-time games this season.

But Rodgers has covered 75 per cent of his Thursday games in his career and he is 34-21-1 ATS in his career after a loss, with six straight wins in that spot.

It’s easy to look at this number and hope that the 49ers can make it close by controlling the clock and keeping the Green Bay offence off the field.

But I think the Packers roll them tonight.

Pick: Green Bay, Under 47.5

Pick ATS: Green Bay -7