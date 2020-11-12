The keys to victory in Colts vs. Titans

Week 10 of the NFL season has arrived and we have an AFC South showdown to kick things off.

Tonight, the 6-2 Tennessee Titans host the 5-3 Indianapolis Colts as the teams meet for the first time this season.

The Titans got back on track in Week 9 with a win over the Chicago Bears, after they dropped back-to-back games the two weeks before.

The Colts had a 10-7 lead over the Baltimore Ravens at halftime last week, but failed to score a point in the second half and lost 24-10, falling to 5-3 and sit one game behind the Titans for the division lead.

A win for either team could go a long way in deciding the AFC South winner, so let’s get to it.

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Line: Indianapolis -1.5

Total: 48.5

RUN, FOREST, RUN

The Tennessee Titans caught fire at the end of the 2019 season, en route to an appearance in the AFC Championship game, and they have taken that momentum to the 2020 season.

Just when things looked like they were slipping away from the Titans, they put an end to their two-game slide by beating the Chicago Bears 24-17 (covering the 6.5 points they were laying).

If you watched this Titans team at the end of the 2019 season, then it should be no surprise to see Derrick Henry’s name around the top of rushing leaderboards.

After nine weeks, the tailback leads the league in rushing attempts, and is second in rushing yards / yards per game.

He enters the game with an over / under of 78.5 yards, and I love him to get over that number.

Henry has faced the Colts eight times in his career, but only had one rushing attempt in his first two games against them in 2016, so we’re going to take a look at his last six games against them.

The 26-year-old has rushed for more than 78.5 yards in five of those six appearances, including last season when he rushed for 149 yards on 26 attempts in a Week 13 win.

The Colts rushing defence has been solid for three seasons as they ranked eighth in yards allowed in 2018, seventh in 2019, and currently rank third this season.

But that hasn’t stopped Henry in the past as he has averaged 92.5 yards per game against them since 2018.

Need any more evidence? Fine.

Henry is averaging 22.8 rushing attempts per game and 4.6 yards per carry this season.

Even if you take out his season-long 94-yard bomb from Week 6, he’s averaging 4.1 yards per carry.

Meaning he’d need 19 attempts tonight to get over 78.5 yards. And with his 4.75 yard per attempt against the Colts since 2017, he needs just 17 attempts.

Henry has had at least 17 carriers in 17 straight games.

CRY ME A RIVER

The Philip Rivers era is well underway in Indianapolis and it’s been quite the ride.

The season started with the 38-year-old throwing for 363 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a 27-20 loss to the *gulp* Jacksonville Jaguars.

Since then, Indy has settled in and has won five of their last seven games, but four of those wins have come against teams under .500.

Indianapolis has gone 1-2 this season against teams with a record over .500.

And since the start of the 2019 season, a Rivers-led team has only won two games against a team that had a record of better than .500 at the time of the game (Bears, Week 4; Green Bay Packers, Week 9, 2019).

Since throwing for 363 yards in Week 1, Rivers has eclipsed 265 yards just once, and he enters the game tonight with an over / under of 266.5 yards.

Tennessee’s pass defence hasn’t been good this season - they rank 27th in passing yards allowed and have given up more than 266.5 passing yards in five of their eight games.

However, their ability to force turnovers is among the league’s best.

The Titans have forced nine interceptions this season, and sit tied for the fifth in the league.

Meanwhile, Rivers is a gunslinger and his 205 career interceptions is the 26th most of any NFL quarterback. He has thrown seven this season and sits tied for fifth-most in the league.

I like Rivers to at least move into a tie tonight with Drew Bledsoe at 206 interceptions and go over 05 INT’s tonight.

The Line:

The Tennessee Titans opened as a small two-and-a-half-point favourite, but that number has flipped and the Colts are currently laying one-and-a-half points.

The Titans are just 3-5 this season against the spread, but all three of those wins have come at home, and they are 4-1 at defending home field this season.

Meanwhile, the Colts are 4-4 against the number this season and are 2-2 on the road both straight up and against the spread.

Don’t wake up tomorrow morning regretting the fact that you wasted a perfectly good Thursday night betting on Philip Rivers. I like the Titans to win this AFC South meeting.

Props: Derrick Henry over 78.5 rushing yards, Philip Rivers over 0.5 INT’s

Pick: Titans

Pick ATS: Titans +1.5