The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed veteran receiver Marquay McDaniel to their practice roster.

McDaniel spent the past six seasons with the Calgary Stampeders after three seasons to start his CFL career with the Ticats. The Stamps released the veteran receiver this off-season in a salary cap move.

McDaniel, 34, had 65 receptions for 860 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games in Calgary last season.

The Ticats recently lost starting receiver Jalen Saunders for the season with a torn ACL. Brandon Banks also sat out the ending of the team's 36-25 win over the Toronto Argonauts Saturday but said it was a precautionary move.