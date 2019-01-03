The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Thursday that general manager Eric Tillman is leaving the organization, while the team has hired Jim Barker as Football Operations Consultant.

The team also annonunced that Drew Allemang and Shawn Burke have been appointed Senior Directors of Personnel and Co-Managers of Football Operations.

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported Wednesday that Tillman is in discussions with the Atlantic Schooners to become the potential CFL expansion franchise's top executive. Tillman, 61, was with the Ticats' organization since 2014 and was the team's GM since 2016. Tillman has been involved in CFL management for going on three decades, serving as GM with the BC Lions (1993-94), Toronto Argonauts (1997, 1999), Ottawa Renegades (as their inaugural GM from 2001-2004), Saskatchewan Roughriders (2006-09) and Edmonton Eskimos (2010-12), winning Grey Cups in 1994, 1997 and 2007.

Barker worked last season as an analyst on the CFL on TSN broadcast after six years as a head coach and general manager in his second stint with the Toronto Argonauts from 2010 to 2017.

Under Barker, the Argos were 49-59, winning the 100th Grey Cup in 2012 and reaching the 2013 East final.

Barker also coached the Argos in 1999 and had a 9-9 regular season record before losing in the first round of the playoffs.

In 2003, he coached the Calgary Stampeders to a 5-13 record and later worked as the team's general manager from 2005 to 2007, leading them to a 28-26-1 record and three straight appearances in the West semifinal.