Ticats' Banks to miss remainder of season with broken clavicle

Huddle Up: Can the Ticats win without Speedy B?

HAMILTON — Wide receiver Brandon Banks will miss the rest of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats season with a broken clavicle.

The Tiger-Cats made the announcement on Sunday.

Banks was injured early in the fourth quarter of Friday's 35-31 loss to the Redblacks at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa.

Through Week 19, Banks ranks tied for first in the Canadian Football League with teammate Luke Tasker in receiving touchdowns (11) and second in receptions (94) and receiving yards (1,423).

Banks set a new club record this season for the most 100-plus yards receiving games in a single season with 10, eclipsing Tony Champion's eight, which held up as the franchise's all-time high since 1989.

Banks's 94 receptions and 1,423 receiving yards in 2018 both rank fifth in a single season in Ticats history.