The Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who acquired defensive end Charleston Hughes from the Calgary Stampeders earlier Friday, have flipped the All-Star to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in exchange for quarterback Vernon Adams.

The acquired Hughes and the 34th overall draft pick in the 2018 CFL Draft from the Calgary Stampeders in exchange for the 28th overall draft pick in the 2018 CFL Draft and an additional fourth-round pick in the 2019 Draft. The Ticats will also receive a fourth-round draft pick in the trade.

Hughes was named a CFL All-Star last season after finishing with 40 tackles and 11 sacks in 14 games for the Stampeders. The 34-year-old has spent 10 seasons in the CFL, all with the Stampeders, and has accumulated 372 tackles and 99 sacks in 147 regular season games.

"In a salary-cap world, sometimes difficult decisions have to be made and this is definitely a very difficult decision," Stampeders general manager John Hufnagel said in a release. "Charleston has been a big part of our winning ways over the past 10 years and I thank him for his service and for the positive impact he made on this organization and this community. I wish him nothing but the best for the future."

Hughes has reached double-digit sacks in a season five times, and his career high was 18 in 16 games in 2013.

Adams played in three games for the Roughriders last season but only threw three passes, completing one for eight yards.

The 25-year-old also had 12 carries for 33 yards and three touchdowns last year.