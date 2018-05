Ticats' Girard comes out of retirement

Offensive lineman Mathieu Girard came out of retirement to re-sign with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Monday.

The 26-year-old signed a three-year deal with the club, Hamilton announced Monday.

The Ticats originally drafted Girard in the sixth round in 2014, before the Montreal native appeared in 35 regular season games and two playoff games over two seasons with the Ticats.

Girard retired before the start of last season.