Ticats' Masoli ditches knee brace in practice
TSN.ca Staff
Lions 3-in-3: Elimimian's potential return, offensive and defensive struggles
Hamilton Tiger-Cats starting quarterback Jeremiah Masoli sported a brace on his right knee during practice on Wednesday, but eventually took it off as it was causing him to move awkwardly, according to TSN's Matthew Scianitti.
The Ticats are preparing to host the BC (9-9) for Saturday's East Division semi-final at Tim Hortons Field.
Hamilton rested many starters, including Masoli, in their regular season finale last weekend against the Montreal Alouettes. However, the 30-year-old played all 17 games prior, putting up 5,209 passing yards (second behind Mike Reilly for the league lead) with 28 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.
The Tiger-Cats have lost three straight games and finished with an 8-10 record, good enough for second in the East Division.