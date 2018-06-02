The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will be without national receiver Shamawd Chambers for the entire season after the 29-year-old sustained a torn ACL in practice this past week.

Chambers was expected to start for the Ticats, who were reportedly considering starting two national players in their receiving corps this season.

The 2012 first-rounder was acquired by the Ticats midway through last season and impressed, with 28 receptions for 279 yards in seven games. For his career, Chambers has 169 receptions for 1,822 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Ticats still have national receivers Felix Faubert-Lussier, Jacob Scarfone, Mike Jones, Justin Buren, and Marcus Davis on the roster. They drafted Mark Chapman first overall in last month's draft, but have yet to come to terms on a contract with the Central Michigan product.