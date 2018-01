The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday they've re-signed Canadian defensive back Jay Langa to a two-year contract.

The St. Mary's product played in all 18 games for the Ticats last season, his third in Hamilton. He registered two defensive tackles and finished fourth in the league in special teams tackles with 24.

For his career, Langa, a 2015 third round pick, has 43 special teams tackles in 44 games.