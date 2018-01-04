The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Thursday that they have re-signed international quarter Jeremiah Masoli to a two-year contract.

"Jeremiah is a proven dual-threat quarterback who’s outstanding work ethic, competitive nature and resilience is infectious to his teammates and everyone on our staff,” said June Jones, Head Coach of the Tiger-Cats. “We’re very excited to have him back in Hamilton for the next two seasons as he continues to elevate his game to new levels.”

Masoli took over for Zach Collaros as the starting pivot last season and threw for 3,177 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. The 29-year-old has spent his entire five-year CFL career in Hamilton.

In those five seasons, the San Francisco native has passed for 6,325 yards and 45 touchdowns, while also rushing for 771 yards.

Hamilton owns the negotiating rights for former NFL pivot Johnny Manziel who has been cleared to sign in the CFL. Collaros was traded to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Wednesday.