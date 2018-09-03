Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver Jalen Saunders left the Labour Day Classic against the Toronto Argonauts late in the first half and will not return.

Saunder appeared to injure his right knee trying to make a catch. Saunders jumped for the ball and landed awkwardly on his knee. He immediately fell to the turf and held his knee before getting helped off the field.

The Ticats announced the 25-year-old is out for the game with a lower-body injury at half time. TSN's Duane Forde said on air there was word Saunders' injury was a sprained MCL, which wouldn't be as serious as a torn mcl.

Saunders is having a terrific season for the Ticats. In seven games the second-year CFLer has 45 receptions for 739 yards and two touchdowns.