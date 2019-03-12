The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed defensive back Dante Blackmon, wide receiver Dontre Wilson, running back Darius Victor and defensive end Tobenna Okeke to contracts with the team.

The 25-year-old Blackmon appeared in three games for the Tiger-Cats in 2017, recording two defensive tackles and one special teams tackle. The 5-11, 185-pound native of Covington, Georgia signed as an undrafted free agent and attended training camp with the Indianapolis Colts of the National Football League in 2017.

Wilson, 24, served time on the BC Lions’ practice roster in 2018 but did not play.

Victor, 24, spent time with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals in 2018 after signing as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints in 2017.

Okeke, 22, signed as an undrafted free agent and attending training camp with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans in 2018 before being released September 1.