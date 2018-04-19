The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Thursday Joe Montford will be inducted to the Wall of Honour at Tim Hortons Field this season. Montford's name and number 53 will be enshrined on the Wall of Honour August 23 when the Ticats host the Edmonton Eskimos.

Montford played defensive end for eight seasons with the Ticats from 1996-2001 and 2003-2004 and was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 1998, 2000, and 2001, and a league All-Star from 1998-2001.

“Joe Montford was not only one of the best players in Tiger-Cats franchise history, but also CFL history. He was a dominate pass rusher throughout his career and his accomplishments as a Tiger-Cat make him an obvious choice,” Ticats owner Bob Young said in a team release. “Being enshrined onto the Wall of Honour is the single largest acknowledgement of excellence the franchise and alumni association can provide. It symbolizes elite performance over a sustained period wearing the Black and Gold as evidenced by the legendary names honoured in the past.”

The South Carolina State product is second all-time in Ticats history in tackles (460) and sacks (115). Montford also has the team's single-season sack record of 26, set in 1999, which is just a half-sack short of the all-time CFL record of 26.5, set by James Parker in 1984.

Montford, who started his CFL career with the Shreveport Pirates, also spend time with the Toronto Argonauts and Edmonton Eskimos.

“Knowing my name will be up at Tim Hortons Field every time I come to Hamilton is a great honour and one that’s right up there with being a Hall of Famer,” Montford said in the team release. “I’m proud of what we accomplished on the field, but the things I remember most about being a Ticat were the great teammates and coaches I had, and obviously the fans. I can’t wait to share this with them in August.”