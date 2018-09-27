Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive lineman Jamaal Westerman has been placed on the six-game injured list and appears lost for the season, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

The @Ticats have placed DL Jamaal Westerman on 6-game injured list. Appears lost for the season, just like Chris Williams whom they also acquired in the Manziel trade. #CFL #Ticats — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) September 27, 2018

Westerman has an ankle injury.

The 33-year-old was acquired by the Ticats from the Montreal Alouettes in the Johnny Manziel trade alongside receiver Chris Williams, who is also out for the season.

In eight games for the Ticats this season, Westerman had 10 tackles. He had 19 tackles and three sacks in five games for the Alouettes this season before the trade.