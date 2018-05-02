The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have acquired the first overall pick in the 2018 CFL Draft in a trade with the Montreal Alouettes that nets them three additional picks in exchange for offensive lineman Ryan Bomben, wide receiver Jamal Robinson and three picks, including the Tiger-Cats second overall pick.

The deal also includes a player from the Tiger-Cats' negotiation list.

According to TSN's Dave Naylor, the negotiation list player is not Johnny Manziel.

Just to be clear, the negotiation list player that @Ticats moved to @MTLAlouettes is NOT @JManziel2. #CFLDraft — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) May 2, 2018

Along with the first pick in the draft, the Alouettes also will send the 31st, 44th and their natural second-round selection in 2019 to the Ticats.

With the second pick in the draft and the negotiation list player, Hamilton will also ship the 34th and 56th picks to Montreal.

Bomben returns to the Alouettes where he spent the first five seasons of his career, playing in 72 games.

"We are extremely satisfied to allow Ryan to return home," said Alouettes General Manager Kavis Reed in a statement. "We have once more solidified our Canadian content all while keeping the opportunity to draft a player that can help us immediately with the second overall pick."

Robinson spent parts of two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the final month of 2017 on the Tiger-Cats practice squad.