Veteran running back Tyrell Sutton will start for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Sunday's Grey Cup game, head coach Orlondo Steinauer confirmed on Friday.

Orlando Steinauer confirms Tyrell Sutton will start for Hamilton at running back in the #GreyCup #Ticats — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) November 22, 2019

Sutton did not play in the Ticats' 36-16 win over the Edmonton Eskimos in the Eastern Final Sunday. Instead, Cameron Marshall got the start, finishing the game with nine carries for 31 yards and two receptions for 25 yards.

The Ticats signed Sutton midway through the year and the 32-year-old played in four games for Hamilton in the regular season, finishing with 203 yards on 35 carries and 126 yards and a touchdown on 11 receptions.

The long-time Montreal Alouettes running back has 4,044 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground in his seven-year CFL career.