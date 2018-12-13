Naylor: 'Tiger-Cats believe this dynamic allows Steinauer and Jones to flourish'

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have reached out to veteran defensive coach Rich Stubler, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported.

Hearing the @Ticats have reached out to Rich Stubler ... May land in B.C. but Hamilton definitely is interested. #CFL #Ticats #Lions — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) December 13, 2018

Stubler may still land in BC on DeVone Claybrooks' staff, Naylor noted, but the Tiger-Cats are definitely interested in his services.

Justin Dunk of 3DownNation.com reported earlier this week Stubler is expected to be named defensive coordinator for the Lions.

Stubler spent last season with the Montreal Alouettes, initially as a special advisor before taking over for Khalil Carter as defensive coordinator.

The long-time CFL defensive coordinator coached with Claybrooks in Calgary, when the former was defensive coordinator and the latter was defensive line coach.

Stubler also has head coaching experience in the CFL, leading the Toronto Argonauts to a 4-6 record through 10 games in 2008 before getting fired.