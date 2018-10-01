Wide receiver/punt returner Chad Owens was among four players released by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Monday, the club announced.

Linebacker Dillon Grondin, defensive back Robert Porter Jr. and wide receiver/kick returner Shakeir Ryan were also let go.

Hamilton added the former Most Outstanding Player to their practice roster last month, but he did not appear in a game.

Owens, who spent 2016 with the Tiger-Cats, played three games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders last season, finishing with 17 receptions for 235 yards and a touchdown. He battled a foot injury for a large portion of last season.

Prior to his first stint with the Ticats, the 36-year-old spent six seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, where he put up big numbers as both a receiver and a kick returner. He was named an East Division All-Star in five seasons and league All-Star in three seasons with the Argos. Owens also won the MOP in 2012, the same year he helped the Argos win the Grey Cup.

Fresh off a lopsided win over the BC Lions, the Ticats will be back in action against the Toronto Argonauts Oct. 12.