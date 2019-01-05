The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will hire former BC Lions defensive coordinator Mark Washington as their defensive coordinator, according to a report from 3DownNation's Justin Dunk.

Can confirm @JDunk12 earlier report, hearing from #CFL sources #Ticats are moving to hire former #BCLions defensive coordinator Mark Washington as Hamilton’s new defensive coordinator — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) January 6, 2019

Washington led the Lions' defence for the past five seasons but the team moved on from him when they hired DeVone Claybrooks as head coach this off-season.

Washington will take over for Jerry Glanville, who left the Ticats for personal reasons this off-season, and coach under Orlondo Steinauer, who took over for June Jones this off-season.