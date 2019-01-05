1h ago
Tiger-Cats to hire Washington as DC
TSN.ca Staff
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will hire former BC Lions defensive coordinator Mark Washington as their defensive coordinator, according to a report from 3DownNation's Justin Dunk.
Washington led the Lions' defence for the past five seasons but the team moved on from him when they hired DeVone Claybrooks as head coach this off-season.
Washington will take over for Jerry Glanville, who left the Ticats for personal reasons this off-season, and coach under Orlondo Steinauer, who took over for June Jones this off-season.