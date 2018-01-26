SAN DIEGO — Ryan Palmer is the 36-hole leader in the Farmers Insurance Open. Jon Rahm is right behind, poised to reach No. 1 in the world. And for the first time in 29 months, a PGA Tour event will feature Tiger Woods on the weekend.

Palmer finished eagle-birdie on the North Course at Torrey Pines for a 5-under 67. He had a one-shot lead over Rahm, the defending champion who birdied two of his last three holes on the North for a 66.

Woods had to rally to make the cut in his return from a fourth back surgery. He was on the wrong side of the green on the par-5 ninth on the North and two-putted from 75 feet for birdie for a 71 to make the cut on the number.

Ben Silverman (71) of Thornhill, Ont., and Corey Conners (68) of Listowel, Ont., were the low Canadians at 4 under. Adam Hadwin (70) of Abbotsford, B.C., is 3 under while Nick Taylor (71) of Abbotsford is 1 under. Mac Hughes (73) of Dundas, Ont., and David Hearn (70) of Brantford, Ont., missed the cut.