Weeks: These two tournaments will give Tiger a good indication of his health

Tiger Woods' return to the PGA Tour is at hand.

The 42-year-old winner of 14 majors announced on Thursday that he will be playing in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines and then the Genesis Open in mid-February at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles. Woods has won at Torrey Pines on seven occasions, most recently in 2013.

Excited to start my season off in SoCal at @FarmersInsOpen and @genesisopen. https://t.co/TaX9wjAeFN — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 4, 2018

Woods last appeared on the PGA Tour at last year's Farmer Insurance Open where he missed the cut. Woods then underwent back surgery and was out of action for 10 months before returning to the game at the Hero World Challenge in December in the Bahamas. Woods shot a minus-8 at the tournament and finished 10 back of victor Rickie Fowler.

“I’m very excited to be back at Riviera,” Woods said in a statement on his website. “I haven’t played at Riviera in a tournament in a very long time. To be able to play in an event that I used to come to as an amateur, as a junior and now as the tournament host, that is on one of the most historic sites in all of golf, it’s a dream come true.”

The Riviera Country Club was the site of the first ever PGA event that Woods competed in as an amateur in 1992.

Tiger's last PGA win came at the 2013 Bridgestone Invitational.