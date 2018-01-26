Weeks: Tiger playing the weekend is great for him and great for golf

Tiger Woods is above the projected cut at the Farmers Insurance Open - his first tournament of the season.

Woods, who finished at even-par 72 in his first round, finished with a 1-under 71 on Friday. The projected cut line currently sits at 1-under par.

The 42-year-old, who started on the back nine, posted a double-bogey when he was forced to take a drop on the 13th after hitting his tee shot into a natural hazard.

Tiger had a narrow miss on a birdie putt on the par-3 third hole and failed to convert another birdie putt on the 14th. He missed a birdie on the 17th by an inch.

Woods got back to one shot below par to open his Back Nine on the first hole and back to even on the day on the 14th hole. He birdied the 18th hole to get to 1-under.



Tiger's second-round Scorecard - Back Nine (started on 10) HOLE 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 IN PAR 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 ROUND 2 5 4 3 6 4 3 4 5 4 38 STATUS E E E 2 2 2 2 2 2 2

Woods' second-round scorecard - Front Nine (Started on 10) HOLE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 OUT TOT PAR 4 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 5 36 72 ROUND 2 3 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 35 71 STATUS -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Ryan Palmer leads the tournament at 11-under. Canadians Corey Conners (-4), Ben Silverman (-4), and Adam Hadwin (-3) are all currently projected to make the cut.

Woods is returning after fusion surgery on his lower back last April, his fourth back operation in three years. When he tried to return after a 16-month break last year at Torrey Pines, he missed the 36-hole cut.

This is only his second PGA Tour event since August 2015.