Weeks: Tiger playing the weekend is great for him and great for golf

Tiger Woods is back in action in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open. This is the first time Woods has played into the weekend of a PGA Tour event since 2015.

Woods, who finished at even-par 72 in his first round, finished with a 1-under 71 in his second round.



Tiger's third-round Scorecard - Back Nine (started on 10) HOLE 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 IN PAR 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 ROUND 3 4 4 3 4 4 — — — — — STATUS E 1 E -1 -1 — — — — —

Woods' second-round scorecard - Front Nine (Started on 10) HOLE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 OUT TOT PAR 4 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 5 36 72 ROUND 2 3 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 35 71 STATUS -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Ryan Palmer leads the tournament at 11-under.

Here's where the Canadians currently stand: Corey Conners (-5), Ben Silverman (-2), and Adam Hadwin (-3).

Woods is returning after fusion surgery on his lower back last April, his fourth back operation in three years. When he tried to return after a 16-month break last year at Torrey Pines, he missed the 36-hole cut.