Tiger Woods is back in action in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open. This is the first time Woods has played into the weekend of a PGA Tour event since 2015.

Woods, who finished at even-par 72 in his first round, finished with a 1-under 71 in his second round.
 

Tiger's third-round Scorecard - Back Nine (started on 10)

 
HOLE
IN
PAR
4
3
4
5
4
4
3
4
5
36
ROUND 3
4
4
3
4
4
STATUS
E
1
E
-1
-1
 

 

Woods' second-round scorecard - Front Nine (Started on 10)

 
HOLE
OUT
PAR
4
4
3
4
5
4
4
3
5
36
72
ROUND 2
3
4
3
4
4
4
4
3
4
35
71
STATUS
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
 

Ryan Palmer leads the tournament at 11-under.

Here's where the Canadians currently stand: Corey Conners (-5), Ben Silverman (-2), and Adam Hadwin (-3).

Woods is returning after fusion surgery on his lower back last April, his fourth back operation in three years. When he tried to return after a 16-month break last year at Torrey Pines, he missed the 36-hole cut.