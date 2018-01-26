Tiger Woods is on the course for his second round at at the Farmers Insurance Open in his final five holes.

Woods, who finished at even-par 72 in his first round, is even through three holes Friday. He had a narrow miss on a birdie putt on the par-3 third hole. 

The 42-year-old is currently slated to miss the 1-under projected cut line.
 

Tiger's second-round Scorecard

 
HOLE
IN
PAR
5
4
3
4
4
3
4
5
4
36
ROUND 2
5
4
3
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
STATUS
E
E
E
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
 

Tony Finau leads the tournament at 7-under.

Woods is returning after fusion surgery on his lower back last April, his fourth back operation in three years. When he tried to return after a 16-month break last year at Torrey Pines, he missed the 36-hole cut.

This is only his second PGA Tour event since August 2015.