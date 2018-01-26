35m ago
Tiger Tracker: Woods even through three
Tiger opens with even-par 72 at Torrey Pines
Tiger Woods is on the course for his second round at at the Farmers Insurance Open in his final five holes.
Woods, who finished at even-par 72 in his first round, is even through three holes Friday. He had a narrow miss on a birdie putt on the par-3 third hole.
The 42-year-old is currently slated to miss the 1-under projected cut line.
Tiger's second-round Scorecard
Tony Finau leads the tournament at 7-under.
Woods is returning after fusion surgery on his lower back last April, his fourth back operation in three years. When he tried to return after a 16-month break last year at Torrey Pines, he missed the 36-hole cut.
This is only his second PGA Tour event since August 2015.