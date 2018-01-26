Tiger Woods is on the course for his second round at at the Farmers Insurance Open in his final five holes.

Woods, who finished at even-par 72 in his first round, is even through three holes Friday. He had a narrow miss on a birdie putt on the par-3 third hole.

The 42-year-old is currently slated to miss the 1-under projected cut line.



Tiger's second-round Scorecard HOLE 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 IN PAR 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 ROUND 2 5 4 3 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- STATUS E E E -- -- -- -- -- -- --

Tony Finau leads the tournament at 7-under.

Woods is returning after fusion surgery on his lower back last April, his fourth back operation in three years. When he tried to return after a 16-month break last year at Torrey Pines, he missed the 36-hole cut.

This is only his second PGA Tour event since August 2015.