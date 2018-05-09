Tiger will play at The Open in July

Tiger Woods will be heading overseas for the second major of the year in July.

Woods confirmed Wednesday he will play in The Open this July at Carnoustie in Scotland.

"I won two of my Open Championships in Scotland and the other one in England, so let's try and add another one in there," Woods said.

⚠️ Breaking News ⚠️@TigerWoods confirms entry to play The 147th Open at Carnoustie 🤝

🏌️ https://t.co/kGAMz80WJ2 🏌️ pic.twitter.com/zXpdFIfEM5 — The Open (@TheOpen) May 9, 2018

Woods has not played at the major since 2015. He is a three-time champion at the event, with his last win coming in 2006.

The 42-year-old did not take part in a single major in 2016 and 2017 due to a back injury, but made the cut at the Masters earlier this year, finishing tied for 32nd.

The Open starts on July 19.