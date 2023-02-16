Tiger Woods began and ended his opening round on Thursday in the same manor, strong, as he birdied his first and last three holes to finish with a 2-under 69 round at The Genesis Invitational.

Woods returned for the first time since the Open Championship last July and posted a round that consisted of five birdies and three bogies.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, it is the first time Woods has made three consecutive birdies on the PGA Tour since the final round of the 2020 Masters.

The 15-time Major champion teed off in front of a jam packed gallery at Riviera Country Club playing in a group with Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.

Prior to the tournament, Woods was confident in his health and his ability to play with the best on the Tour.

“I would not have put myself out here if I didn't think I could beat these guys,” Woods said ahead of the Genesis Invitational.