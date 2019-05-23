Tiger Woods has entered next week's Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio as a warmup for the U.S. Open in June.

Woods missed the cut by one shot at the PGA Championship last weekend, playing for the first time since winning the Masters in April.

"There's no reason why I can't get up to speed again and crank it back up," Tiger said after missing the cut. "I've got to start feeling a little bit better first before that happens. We'll do that first and then start cranking it back up again. I just wasn't moving the way I needed to. That's the way it goes. There's going to be days and weeks where it's just not going to work, and today was one of those days."

Woods is a five-time winner at Jack Nicklaus' annual event and has never missed the cut in 16 appearances at the tournament.

The U.S. Open will begin on June 13 at Pebble Beach Golf Links.