In or out, Tiger will be the story of the Masters

Tiger Woods is close to making his return to competitive golf, and he just might do it at The Masters.

The 46-year-old sent the golf world into a frenzy on Sunday when he announced he was arriving at Augusta National to prep for one of golf's biggest events.

"I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice." Woods wrote on Twitter.

"It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete."

Woods would be making his return to golf after a car accident on Feb. 23, 2021 shattered the tibia and fibula bones in Woods’ right leg in multiple locations

At the time, the idea of Woods playing golf again was the last thing on everyone’s mind.

Months after the accident, Woods said he felt “fortunate to be alive and to still have his right leg.”

Since then, Woods has done everything in his power to temper expectations for his return to the sport.

“I have a long way to go to get to that point," he said in November at the Hero World Golf Challenge. “Now, I haven’t decided whether or not I want to get to that point. I’ve got to get my leg to a point where that decision can be made, and we'll see what happens when I get to that point.”

Adding, “I can show up here, and I can host an event, I can play a par-3 course, I can hit a few shots, I can chip and putt,” he said. "But we're talking about going out there and playing against the world's best on the most difficult golf courses under the most difficult conditions.”

“I'm so far from that.”

The last time we saw Tiger tee it up in an Official World Golf Rankings event was in this same tournament at the 2020 Masters when it took place in November due to COVID-19.

Since then, Woods has played up just twice for public consumption, with both of those coming at the PNC Championship.

A lot has changed since Woods last played at Augusta National. Let’s look at where we are now and how things were the last time we saw him in action.

2022 Masters Odds

Jon Rahm +1000

Jordan Spieth +1300

Cameron Smith +1400

Justin Thomas +1400

Dustin Johnson +1600

Collin Morikawa +1600

Scottie Scheffler +1600

Rory McIlroy+1800

Brooks Koepka +1800

Viktor Hovland +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Tiger Woods +5000



2020 Masters Odds

Bryson DeChambeau +800

Dustin Johnson +900

Jon Rahm +1100

Justin Thomas +1200

Rory McIlroy +1400

Xander Schauffele +1400

Brooks Koepka +1600

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Tony Finau +2500

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Tiger Woods +3500

Expectations for Woods

It’s almost impossible to know what version of Tiger Woods will show up to this event.

At his current price of +5000, Woods has the same odds as recent Green Jacket winner Patrick Reed, and has shorted odds than 2017 champion, Sergio Garcia (+6500) and two-time Masters winner, Bubba Watson (+6500).

Last week, alongside son Charlie and PGA Tour star Justin Thomas, Woods jetted over to Augusta National for some practice rounds.

Gary Koch, former PGA Tour player turned Golf Channel analyst and commentator, spoke with Thomas' caddie (Jim "Bones" Mackay).

"I texted with Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay and he said he was impressed by Tiger’s practice round at Augusta." Koch said on the JP Peterson show.

While Woods remains a game-time decision, he's no stranger to making a big comeback at this event.

In 2010, Woods returned to golf at The Masters after a five-month layoff and finished tied for fourth.

But that layoff was due to a scandal that involved Woods being in a fender-bender, and not to mention he was only 34-years-old.

Now, at 46, Woods is attempting to return to professional golf again, and he’s doing it without playing a competitive round in the last 17 months.

Early we mentioned the two times he’s played in the PNC Championship, a tournament where 20 major champions team up with a family member and compete in a two-round stroke play event.

Tiger and his son Charlie have fared well at the event the two times they’ve played, finishing seventh in 2020 before his accident and second in 2021 in Woods’ first public golf appearance since the 2020 Masters.

The PNC Championship was an exciting look at where Woods’ game was, and as of writing this article is the only evidence I have to base an opinion on.

On Nov. 21, Woods released a video on Twitter of him flushing a short iron, with the caption “making progress.”

It was the first time we had seen a full swing from Tiger since that 2020 PNC Championship.

One week later, in an interview with Golf Digest, Woods reiterated his statement from earlier in November, "I have so far to go.”

He said, “I’m not even at the halfway point.”

Adding, “I have so much more muscle development and nerve development that I have to do in my leg. At the same time, as you know, I’ve had five back operations. So I have to deal with that.”

However, just a few weeks later, at the PNC Championship, Woods looked good… like, scary good.

Tiger two weeks ago: Keep your expectations low.



Woods and his 13-year-old son combined to shoot 15-under (57) on Sunday in a round that saw Tiger pumping drives down the middle of the fairways and sticking wedge shots tight all afternoon.

The duo closed on Sunday with 11 birdies on their final 12 holes.

For one round of golf, all seemed normal.

If you chose to ignore the golf cart that Tiger was puttering around on.

“The competitive juices, they are never going to go away,” Tiger said following the round.

“This is my environment. This is what I’ve done my entire life. I’m just so thankful to be able to have this opportunity to do it again.”

Will Woods be able to do the unthinkable and claim his sixth green jacket this week, will he even set up to the first tee box?

That remains to be seen.

If he does play, it will be a week worth celebrating on its own and a moment in golf history that won’t soon be forgotten