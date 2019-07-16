Tiger Woods has played in just three tournaments since winning Masters in April and said Tuesday his victory at Augusta took a toll on his body.

"Well, getting myself into position to win the Masters... it took a lot out of me. That golf course puts so much stress on the system," said Woods. "It was a very emotional week and one that I keep reliving. It's hard to believe that I pulled it off and I ended up winning the tournament."

The 43-year-old missed the cut at the PGA Championship in his first event following the Masters, then tied for ninth at The Memorial Tournament and tied for 21st at the U.S. Open last month. He said Tuesday that he traveled to Thailand after the major at Pebble Beach and played no rounds of golf while on his vacation. He played practice rounds on both Sunday and Monday upon arriving in Northern Ireland ahead of this week's Open Championship and was back on the course for a seven-hole practice round Tuesday.

"It's not quite as sharp as I'd like to have it right now," Woods said of his game. "My touch around the greens is right where I need to have it."

"I still need to get the shape of the golf ball a little bit better than I am right now, especially with the weather coming in and the winds are going to be changing. I'm going to have to be able to cut the ball, draw the ball, hit at different heights and move it all around. Today it was a good range session. I need another one tomorrow. And hopefully that will be enough to be ready."

Woods, whose win at the Masters gave him 15 major titles, said he is prioritizing rest as he continues to pursue Jack Nicklaus' record of 18 major championships.

"I want to play here as long as I possibly can. And you have to understand, if I play a lot, I won't be out here that long," Woods said. "So it's understanding how much I can play, prepping how much I do at home and getting ready. And that's the tricky part is trying to determine how much tournament play I need to get the feel for the shots and also understanding where my body is."

Woods is set to tee off Thursday in a group with Matt Wallace and Patrick Reed.