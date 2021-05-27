Tiger: No. 1 goal is 'walking on my own'

Tiger Woods opened up on his recovery from a serious one-vehicle crash on Feb. 23, telling Golf Digest his focus is currently on walking without aid.

Woods, 45. posted a photo of himself on crutches and with a small cast covering his right foot and ankle last month.

“This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods told Golf Digest of the post-crash injuries. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

“My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own," Woods said when asked when he may play golf again. "Taking it one step at a time.”

The 15-time major champion was hospitalized for nearly a month after the crash.