Woods even through nine holes at PGA Championship

Tiger birdies right out of the gate

Tiger Woods is even through nine holes of the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Thursday.

Woods, who began his round on the back nine, opened with a birdie on the par-4 10th hole, followed by three consecutive pars.

The 15-time major winner, making his second appearance this season following his 47th-place finish at the Masters, moved to 2-under with a birdie on 14.

The 46-year-old then bogied 15 and 18 to return to even par.

Woods is paired with Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy, who held the lead in the early going, for the first two rounds of the tournament.