Tiger Woods' long road to recovery took another positive step on Sunday as the five-time Masters champion tweeted a video of himself taking practice swings.

The 45-year-old hasn't played on the PGA Tour since 2020 after being involved in a serious car accident in February of this year. Woods was hospitalized and underwent emergency surgery to repair compound fractures on both legs.

Woods has won 15 majors in his career, three behind leader Jack Nicklaus.