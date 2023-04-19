Tiger Woods announced Wednesday that he underwent a subtalar fusion procedure earlier in the day.

The 47-year-old Woods said the procedure was to treat post-traumatic arthritis from a previous talus fracture.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Martin O'Malley at New York City's HSS Sports Medicine Institute with the surgeon deeming it a success.

No timetable was given by Woods for his recovery, with the 15-time major winner saying that he looks forward to his rehabilitation.

Woods has undergone at least three previous procedures on his ankle following a serious car wreck in Los Angeles in February of 2021.

An 82-time PGA Tour winner, Woods has played twice in 2023.

At the Genesis Invitational in February, he finished at -1 and tied for 45th place, 16 strokes behind the winner, Jon Rahm. Then at the Masters earlier this month, Woods withdrew ahead of the final round citing foot pain.

The Masters was also won by Rahm.