Tiger Woods headlines the Class of 2022 as the World Golf Hall of Fame holds its induction ceremony on Wednesday night at the PGA's Global Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL.

Joining Woods in the class are Susie Maxwell Berning, former PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem and the late Marion Hollins.

An icon of the sport, the 46-year-old Woods is one of golf's most decorated competitors. Tied with the legendary Sam Snead for most PGA Tour victories at 82, Woods is an 11-time PGA Player of the Year. He is one of only five men, along with Jack Nicklaus, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan and Gary Player, to have completed the Career Grand Slam, winning every major at least once. Woods has won the Masters on five occasions, four PGA Championships, three U.S. Open titles and the Open on three occasions. Woods has also won The Players on two occasions.

“I am both honoured and humbled to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame," Woods said of his induction. "This past year has been such an incredible journey and the support I’ve received from my family, friends and fans has been overwhelming. This achievement is the ultimate recognition to never give up and keep chasing."

Woods will be inducted by his 14-year-old daughter Samantha.

Maxwell Berning, 80, took to the sport quickly. Picking up clubs for the first time at age 15, Maxwell Berning became the first woman ever to be offered a golf scholarship at Oklahoma State.

One of the most decorated players of her era after turning pro in 1964, Maxwell Berning won LPGA Rookie of the Year in her first season.

A winner of 11 tour events, Maxwell Berning became the first women to win the U.S. Women's Open on three occasions.

The Pasadena, CA native retired from golf in 1996.

“Susie perfectly embodies what it means to be a Hall of Famer,” former LPGA Tour commissioner Mike Whan said in a statement. “She was a trailblazer from when she first picked up a club throughout her amateur career, and then made a big splash once she reached the LPGA Tour. I think about the short list of individuals – male or female – who have won three U.S. Open titles, let alone four major championships, and understand just how incredible that is. She also shortened her career when she made a decision to walk away to focus on family – something every female professional can empathize with and respect.”

Finchem, 74, served as PGA Tour commissioner from 1994 to 2017 and was responsible for ushering in a number of key changes to the circuit.

Most notably, Finchem created the Presidents Cup in 1994. The biennial tournament sees a team of American golfers take on a team made up of the best golfers from the rest of the world outside of Europe. Finchem also introduced the FedExCup in 2007, ushering in a playoff-style format to professional golf for the first time.

A native of Ottawa, IL, Finchem was also one of the driving forces in helping the return of golf as an Olympic sport after a 102-year absence in 2016.

“It is the greatest honor to be elected to join golf’s most legendary players and contributors in the World Golf Hall of Fame," Finchem said in a statement. "This is a truly humbling moment, for which I am most grateful, and I look forward to celebrating with my family and friends throughout the game of golf and the many people who made this possible for me. I am especially proud to stand alongside one of the world’s all-time greats, Tiger Woods, in the Class of 2022 and look forward to what will be an exciting year ahead.”

Hollins died in 1944 at the age of 52.

The winner of the U.S. Women's Amateur in 1921, Hollins captained the American team at the first-ever Curtis Cup, a biennial tournament where America's best amateurs compete against the best from the United Kingdom and Ireland, in 1932.

Hollins is credited with assisting in the development of a number of prominent courses including Augusta National.