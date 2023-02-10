Tiger Woods is set for his PGA Tour return at next week's Genesis Invitational, the 15-time major winner confirmed on Friday.

For the 47-year-old Woods, it will be participation in his first non-major since October of 2020 at the ZOZO Championship.

82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods is committed to next week’s Genesis Invitational.



Thursday’s first round will be Woods’ first round in a non-major on the PGA TOUR since the final round of the 2020 ZOZO Championship on October 25, 2020 (844 days ago). https://t.co/sHkdLAVG4e — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 10, 2023

The Tiger Woods Foundation is the organizer of the event set to tee off on Thursday from the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, CA.

An 82-time PGA Tour winner, Woods has never won the event in any of its incarnations. The event dates back to 1926 as the Los Angeles Open and has also been called the Northern Trust Open, Nissan Open and Genesis Open over the years. It became an invitational in 2020 and is only one of five PGA tournaments with invitational status.

Chile's Joaquin Niemann was the 2022 winner.

Woods will be looking for his first tour win since the 2019 ZOZO Championship and first US-based, non-major win since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.