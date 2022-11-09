Tiger Woods announced Wednesday that he will be in the field for the Hero World Challenge scheduled for next month in the Bahamas.

I am excited to announce that I will be in the field for this year’s #HeroWorldChallenge. A big welcome to @K_Kisner and @TommyFleetwood1 for joining us as well. See you soon at Albany! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) November 9, 2022

This marks the first time Woods has teed it up competitively since The Open Championship at St. Andrews in July, where he missed the cut and appeared to be in significant pain at times.

Woods and his charity foundation host the Hero World Challenge each year and has won the event five times, most recently in 2011. He has played in the event in four of the past five years.