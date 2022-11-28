Golf star Tiger Woods announced on Monday that he has been forced to withdraw from this week's Hero World Challenge in The Bahamas due to a recent foot injury.

"In my preparation and practice for this week's Hero World Challenge, I've developed plantar fasciitis in my right foot, which is making it difficult to walk," Woods said in a release. "After consulting with my doctors and trainers, I have decided to withdraw this week and focus on my hosting duties. My plan is still to compete in The Match and PNC Championship."

Woods has dealt with a slew of injuries over the years, including multiple back surgeries as well as breaking his leg in a violent car accident in early 2021.

The 46-year-old Woods says he'll focus on his hosting duties at the Albany Golf Club and still plans to play The Match, scheduled for Dec. 10 at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, and the PNC Championship, taking place from Dec. 15-18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando. Woods will play with his 13-year-old son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship.