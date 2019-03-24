Tigers score 18 in rout of Blue Jays

LAKELAND, Fla. — Miguel Cabrera hit one of three Detroit home runs as the Tigers pasted the Toronto Blue Jays 18-6 in pre-season baseball action Sunday.

Cabrera drove in four runs on the day.

Mikie Mahtook and Daz Cameron also went deep for Detroit.

Toronto starter Sean Reid-Foley gave up five earned runs and issued three walks over two innings.

Randal Grichuk and Cavan Biggio homered for the visiting Blue Jays.