Tigers score 18 in rout of Blue Jays
LAKELAND, Fla. — Miguel Cabrera hit one of three Detroit home runs as the Tigers pasted the Toronto Blue Jays 18-6 in pre-season baseball action Sunday.
Cabrera drove in four runs on the day.
Mikie Mahtook and Daz Cameron also went deep for Detroit.
Toronto starter Sean Reid-Foley gave up five earned runs and issued three walks over two innings.
Randal Grichuk and Cavan Biggio homered for the visiting Blue Jays.