1h ago
TE Roberts signs with Dolphins
The Canadian Press
MIAMI — Tight end Michael Roberts signed with the Miami Dolphins, his fourth NFL team since he entered the league in 2017 as a fourth-round draft pick.
Roberts caught 13 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons with the Detroit Lions. He was out of the league last year.
