MLB Spring Training: Rays vs. Red Sox Now on TSN2

ATP 500: Rotterdam - Day 2 Now on TSN5

Molson Export Canadiens Hockey: Senators vs. Canadiens Available to viewers in the Canadiens region Tonight at 7PM ET / 8PM AT on TSN2

Canadian Tire Senators Hockey: Senators vs. Canadiens Available to viewers in the Senators region Tonight at 7PM ET / 8PM AT on TSN5