As baseball continues to wait things out along with the rest of the sports world, TSN digs into the archives to bring you a bundle of classic Montreal Expos games. Relive some of the best memories from the 36-year history of Canada’s first Major League franchise right here on TSN. On tap for today? Tim Raines’ incredible season debut in May of 1987 one day after signing a new contract without spring training.

Tim Raines’ 1986 season was stupidly good. In his eighth year for the Montreal Expos, Raines batted a league-high .334 with an on-base percentage of .413 and 70 stolen bases. His contract also ran out that season, setting Raines up for what should have been one of the biggest paydays in baseball history at the time.

Only Raines didn’t cash in, he didn’t even receive a serious contract offer from any team except his own. When the Expos and Raines failed to reach an agreement by Jan. 8 of 1987, the collective bargaining agreement at the time stated he could not sign a new deal until May 1. How could it be that no one wanted a 27-year-old future Hall-of-Famer coming off the best season of his career?

In the off-seasons of 1985, 1986 and 1987, Major League Baseball free agents were plagued by collusion from owners hellbent on keeping players’ salaries down. With encouragement from then-commissioner Peter Ueberroth, owners essentially refused to go shopping for free agent talent – no matter who was on the market.

The MLB Players Association filed a grievance in February of that year and after much back and forth, Raines and the Expos reach a three-year deal worth $4.8 million in total.

A day earlier, the Expos arrived at Shea Stadium in New York for a four-game series with the Mets. Montreal lost the first two games of the series to drop their record to a disappointing 8-13 to begin the season. It was clear they needed their speedy switch-hitter.

Except Raines didn’t exactly have the best chance of success right off the bat. Since rules stated he was not allowed at spring training without a contract, Raines was forced to train with a high school team in Florida – hardly the best way to get ready to face the defending World Series champions. But there he was on May 2, batting third for an Expos team desperate for some sort of spark.

Relive Raines’ special afternoon tonight on TSN2, TSN.ca and TSN Direct at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

Raines stepped to the plate in the first inning against right-hander David Cone and took the first pitch he saw in months into right field for a triple. His next time up in the third inning, Raines drew a walk, stole second base and scored on a single from Andres Galarraga to extend the Expos’ league to 2-0. Rusty? Didn’t look like it.

In the fifth, he hit one into the hole between first and second but Mets infielder Tim Teufel made a nice play to retire Raines. It was the only out he would make the entire night. Raines singled in the sixth and then again in the ninth, helping the Expos tie the game and send things to extras deadlocked 6-6.

In to pitch the 10th inning was nasty left-hander Jesse Orosco, who recorded the final out of the World Series just months earlier. Three straight singles to lead off the inning brought Raines to the plate with the game hanging in the balance. If there was ever a chance to stick it to the owners and executives who thumbed their noses at him all winter, this was it.

Raines took a breaking ball above the waist for ball one. Since the bases were juiced and Raines was ahead in the count, Orosco knew he needed to challenge. With north of 37,000 in the crowd and Vin Scully on the call for NBC, what happened next was nearly magic.

Raines barrelled up a fastball and drilled it into the left field bullpen for a grand slam. Who needs spring training?

"High drive into deep left field! McReynolds watching, would you believe a grand slam for Tim Raines? That has to be one of the most incredible stories of the year in any sport. The first day back!" was Scully’s call.

"If you wrote it for television they’d say it’s too corny, it would never work," Scully’s broadcast partner Joe Garagiola said.

Montreal went on to win the game 11-7.

All in all, Raines finished with four hits, a walk, four runs driven in and three runs scored in his first live game in months.

"[Orosco] was an ‘A’ closer and Raines, without any benefit of spring training, comes in and hits it out. The game’s not that easy, right? Baseball’s pretty tough. He came back and said: ‘Well, here I am. What do you think of me?’" Michael Farber told the National Post.

Raines played several more seasons north of the border before a trade sent him to the Chicago White Sox in December of 1990. Nearly seven years to the day, Raines would return to the Expos in 2000 and retired the year after following a stint with the Florida Marlins. He received the highest honour possible as he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2017 wearing an Expos cap.

TSN’s run through Montreal Expos history continues Tuesday night when Mark McGwire drills homer No. 70 against the Expos during his famous home run race with Sammy Sosa.