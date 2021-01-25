Tim Stützle is back.

After missing the last three games with a "nagging" injury, the centre will return to the Ottawa Senators lineup for their Monday night game against the Vancouver Canucks.

Connor Brown on playing with Stützle on Monday, “Yeah, me and Chris (Tierney) won the Timmy sweepstakes, so we are excited about that to get him on our line.”

Connor Brown on playing with Stützle tonight: “yeah, me and Chris (Tierney) won the Timmy sweepstakes, so we are excited about that to get him on our line.” #sens — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) January 25, 2021

The German admitted Friday that he sustained the undisclosed injury during the recent World Junior tournament in Edmonton.

The 19-year-old winger scored his first NHL goal on Jan. 16, against the Toronto Maple Leafs.