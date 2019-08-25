BERLIN — Leipzig forward Timo Werner ended speculation linking him with a summer move to Bayern Munich and scored in a 2-1 Bundesliga win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Leipzig announced before the game that the 23-year-old Werner, whose contract was up next year, finally signed a new deal to 2023, ending ongoing uncertainty over his immediate future. Werner had done little to dampen speculation of a move to Bayern.

The Germany forward celebrated with the opening goal in the 10th minute against Frankfurt, turning smartly to finish after Yussuf Poulsen had headed the ball on.

Frankfurt tried hard but lacked a cutting edge and looked susceptible to the home side's counterattacks.

Poulsen sealed Leipzig's second win from two games under new coach Julian Nagelsmann in the 80th.

United States defender Timmy Chandler set up Goncalo Paciencia's consolation in the 89th.

Hertha Berlin was hosting Wolfsburg in the last game of the second round later Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports