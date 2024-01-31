Tinker joins PWHL as Manager, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiatives & Community Engagement

The Professional Women’s Hockey League announced Wednesday that Saroya Tinker has been named Manager, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiatives & Community Engagement. Tinker retired from professional hockey in November 2023 and is currently the Executive Director of Black Girl Hockey Club Canada.

“Saroya already has had a positive impact on the hockey community at large, and she will be an integral part of our team,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Senior Vice President of Business Operations said in a statement. “We cannot overstate the importance of proactively creating an environment in which diverse voices are heard and celebrated, and we know Saroya will play a vital role in support of that essential initiative while continuing as a leader in our sport, and our league, moving forward.”

In 2020, upon graduating from Yale University, Tinker created a mentorship program, Saroya Strong, for young women of color. This program led Saroya to co-found Black Girl Hockey Club Canada, a non-profit organization focused on making hockey more inclusive for Black Women and people from historically marginalized communities. She currently serves as Executive Director of the organization, which, through their community programming, provides financial aid, scholarships, and mentorship for Black Women in hockey.

“I am proud to be working for a league that has been revolutionary in every respect,” said Tinker in a statement. “Our goal is to be the most progressive sports league in the world, and I cannot wait to contribute. I have been an advocate for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion throughout my entire life, hockey playing career, and as the Executive Director of Black Girl Hockey Club Canada. I take pride in the change I have empowered, and the work I have done so far. I am excited to take on this new challenge that will allow me to create a strong foundation in the PWHL, with the hope of contributing to a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive sport overall.”

Tinker played three years of professional hockey in the PHF, most recently as part of the 2023 Isobel Cup Champion Toronto Six. She played her collegiate hockey at Yale University from 2016-2020 and suited up for Canada’s Under-18 team in 2016.