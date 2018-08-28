NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have acquired linebacker Kamalei Correa (KAH-mah-lay corr-A-uh) from the Baltimore Ravens for an undisclosed draft pick.

The Titans announced the trade Tuesday.

Correa was the 42nd pick overall in 2016 out of Boise State, and the 6-foot-3, 241-pound linebacker started four of his 25 games with Baltimore.

The linebacker had 20 sacks and 31 1/2 tackles for loss at Boise State, and he played with Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota in high school in Hawaii.

