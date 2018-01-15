The Tennessee Titans announced they have parted ways with head coach Mike Mularkey after the two parties couldn't come to an agreement on a contract extension.

It was reported the Titans were planning to part with Mularkey until he led the team to a playoff win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Wild Card Weekend, at which point the team announced he would return for the 2018 season. It was reported over the weekend the team was expected to go one step further and give Mularkey a contract extension.

Mularkey has coached the Titans since taking over for Ken Whisenhunt midway through the 2015 season. He has an overall record of 20-21 over his time with the Titans, but led the team to the playoffs with a 9-7 record this season.

The Titans will now try and lure New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their next head coach. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports McDaniels is now the favourite for the Titans job while NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Titans and Indianapolis Colts will battle it out for McDaniels' services. McDaniels was thought to be heading to Indianapolis before the Titans and Mularkey parted ways.

So Josh McDaniels goes from being a favorite in Indianapolis....to being a favorite in Tennessee. McDaniels will be getting an HC job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2018

The #Titans planned to fire Mike Mularkey after Week 17. Then after the playoff loss that never came. It was all about Josh McDaniels. Now, the #Colts and the #Titans may battle it out for him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2018

This was Mularkey’s third stint as an NFL head coach. He held the role with the Buffalo Bills from 2004-2005 and coached the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012. He owns a career 36-53 as a head coach.